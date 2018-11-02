हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Compensation of Rs 5 lakh announced for families of victims killed by terrorists in Assam

The incident took place near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district.

Guwahati: A day after five people were killed in a terror attack in Assam Tinsukia, the state government on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the families of the deceased. The announced was made by Assam Minister Keshab Mahant.

At least five persons were killed by United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) terrorists earlier in the day in Assam's Bishnoimukh village.

The incident took place near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district. Three members of a family were among five persons shot dead by ULFA (Independent) while two others were injured at Kheroni on Thursday night.

A group of assailants with sophisticated weapons came to this village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge and called out five-six persons from their house around 8 pm, police said.

They then opened indiscriminate fire upon those people before fleeing under the cover of darkness, police added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned 'the killing of innocent people' and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

