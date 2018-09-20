हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Babul Supriyo

Complaint lodged against Babul Supriyo for threatening to break man's leg at event for differently abled

The complaint has been lodged in Asansol (South) police station.  

Complaint lodged against Babul Supriyo for threatening to break man&#039;s leg at event for differently abled
ANI photo

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged against Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday after he rebuked a man during a programme for differently abled people in Asansol. The incident took place at ​Asansol's Nazrul Manch on Tuesday.

"What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs," he said while he was addressing a gathering during the event.

The complaint has been lodged in Asansol (South) police station.

On Wednesday, Supriyo was shown black flags by TMC supporters who were protesting against the construction of a railway overbridge at Asansol, alleging loss of their livelihood.

Supriyo was on his way to Kumarpur level crossing in Asansol area to participate in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the railway overbridge when he was shown black flags.

(With inputs from agencies)

Babul SupriyoNazrul ManchAsansolWest Bengal

