'Completely wrong', says Rahul Gandhi on Sandeep Dikshit's shocking remark on Army Chief Bipin Rawat

 The BJP on Monday attacked the Congress over its leader Sandeep Dikshit terming the Army chief a 'sadak ka goonda'.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 17:33
&#039;Completely wrong&#039;, says Rahul Gandhi on Sandeep Dikshit&#039;s shocking remark on Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Pic courtesy: ANI

Delhi: Reacting to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's comment on Army Chief, Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that it was completely wrong.

The Congress vice president said, "No politician should make comment against the Army Chief." 

He added, "This is completely wrong."

Meanwhile, the BJP today attacked the Congress over Dikshit terming the Army Chief a 'sadak ka goonda' and demanded an apology from its chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress had shown a "consistent pattern" in undermining democratic institutions and it was shocking that its leader had now targeted the Army, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press conference.

"There is no sense of apology in his tweets. No less than Congress president Sonia Gandhi should come out and apologise," Sitharaman said.

Sonia Gandhi should apologise for Sandeep Dikshit's remark on Army Chief: BJP
Sonia Gandhi should apologise for Sandeep Dikshit's remark on Army Chief: BJP

Calling Dikshit, a former Lok Sabha MP, an eminent leader and well-known face, she said the Congress should disown him for trying to shame and demoralise the Army, as per PTI.

Referring to the 2008 Batla House encounter in which a Delhi Police officer was also killed, she said Congress leaders had then visited houses of killed terrorists. Congress functionaries had repeatedly made comments which targeted institutions, the minister said.

Sitharaman also referred to Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's 'khoon ki dalali' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Nodi last year.

The Congress leadership has allowed many of its leaders to go "haywire" and there is a pattern in it, she said, "It shocks me and my party."

Even when India lost a war, this kind of name calling did not happen, she said.

Such comments by Congress leaders had become useful for India's opponents and given them a leverage.

"I wonder if there is a strategy of the Congress to undermine our institutions. They do so in Parliament but to do so to the Army is shocking," she said. 

Dikshit had tendered an apology, saying he had reservations about Army Chief Bipin Rawat's comments but should have chosen appropriate words.

(With PTI inputs)

Sandeep DikshitCongressRahul GandhiArmy chiefBipin Rawat

