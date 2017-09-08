Attendance compulsory for PM Modi's birthday celebrations in Uttar Pradesh primary schools

New Delhi: Primary schools across Uttar Pradesh to remain open on Sunday, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

According to the reports of leading daily The Times of India, the school administration has also made it mandatory for students to attend the celebrations. Anupma Jaiswal, Minister of state for basic education (independent charge), informed the daily that approx 1.60 lakh government primary schools will celebrate PM Modi's birthday.

"MLAs who have adopted schools in their region will go there and promote PM Modi's message of cleanliness as a part of the celebrations. The motive behind MLAs adopting schools in their areas is to ensure community participation in an effective monitoring system," Jaiswal added.

If reports are to be believed, the MLAs will take stock of the facilities and will talk to students about PM Modi's vision of new India.

The minister stated that sweets will be distributed among students and this will be the best gift to the Prime Minister as students will be informed about his dream of a 'Swachh Bharat'.

Terming Modi an inspiration, BJP state spokesperson Chandramohan said, "He is a perfect icon for children because he has led a life full of hardship and today he is the most powerful man in the world's largest democracy." He said that Modi's birthday celebrations on September 17 would be a significant effort at promoting cleanliness at schools.