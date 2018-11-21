Condition of former AAP district president Suresh Sharma stable: Punjab Police

A day after former district president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Suresh Sharma suffered gunshot wounds, the Punjab Police on Wednesday said that his condition has stabilised.

Amritsar Superintendent of Police (SP), JS Walia, added that the police will examine the CCTV footage. Walia also added that further investigation is currently underway on the incident.

"He is stable now, we will examine the CCTV footage, and further investigation is underway," said Walia.

Sharma was injured when two unidentified bike-borne men fired at him at Chehertha locality in Amritsar on Tuesday evening, police said.

The bullets hit Sharma's legs and thighs, they said, adding the former RTI activist was taken to a private hospital where he was under treatment.

At the time of the attack, Sharma was at his furniture shop, officials said. They said the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained and an investigation was underway. Sharma is a supporter of AAP's rebel group led by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Both factions of AAP condemned the attack.

In a press statement, the leader of opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Harpal Singh Cheema, and AAP Amritsar Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the law and order situation in the state has gone from bad to worse.