Subramanian Swamy

Congress a 'bailgaadi' as most of their leaders are out on bail, mocks Subramanian Swamy

In the National Herald case, Swamy has accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying only Rs 50 lakh, through which Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YI) obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on the Congress party, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly refers to the Congress as a "bailgaadi" as most of the members of the party are on bail. Swamy said that in the National Herald case, the accused, party President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and AICC treasurer Motilal Vohra, are out on bail. Senior party leaders P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor are on anticipatory bail in the INX Media case and Sunanda Pushkar murder case respectively. 

Swamy said, "It was said that no one could catch Chidambaram, I charge-sheeted him. Yesterday I was giving deposition in National Herald case, I m sure to win it. All the accused Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Motilal Vohra will go to jail. They are already on bail. Chidambaram & Shashi Tharoor are also on bail." 

Speaking on the hug given by Rahul to PM Modi in the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion debate, Swami compared it to Bijapur dynasty commander Afzal Khan's embrace to Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji.

On the backing out of Shiv Sena from participating in the trust vote in Parliament, Swamy said, "They are our ideological blood brothers. They should have participated in the debate of trust vote and should have voted too. They are angry with us that is the reason they have praised Rahul Gandhi in Saamana but we want them to be together."

During the no-confidence motion debate, Rahul claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron had told him there is no secrecy pact between India and France over the Rafale deal. However, the claim was later refuted by the French government.

Reacting on this, Swamy explained, "The problem with Rafale deal is that no other country wants to buy it. I had the word with Manohar Parrikar at that time who made me understood the need for it. Moreover, the allegations of Congress are baseless as they could not substantiate it with proofs or evidence. It's on their part to bring proof rather than just making allegations."

Swamy alleged that the Congress party has Rs 120 lakh crores in foreign accounts and Sonia Gandhi has Rs 11 lakh crores in her Pictet Bank account in Zurich, Switzerland.

He said, "Our government should bring an ordinance declaring all foreign Indian banks account to be nationalised and take the help of United Nations to recover it. This should be done in the similar manner done by Eygpt and other countries. I request the PM to do so, if not done it will be difficult to face the public in 2019 elections."

Explaining the relationship between Sonia and Manmohan Singh, Swamy compared it to that of a ringmaster and a lion.

"As the lion had been brought up by the ringmaster since the lion was a cub., he obeys him and only does what has been said to him despite understanding his power. Similarly former prime minister Manmohan Singh only had Singh in his name. He was in the most powerful position in India but was under the control of the Italian Ring Master (Sonia Gandhi). He didn't have the courage to take any decisions despite being qualified."

