Congress asks Centre why FIR wasn't file against 'conspirator' Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the government, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday questioned as to why the Centre has not registered an FIR against former prime minister Manmohan Singh if it believed that he had conspired with Pakistan for winning the Gujarat elections.

"Was the central government sleeping When Dr. Manmohan Singh was conspiring with Pakistan in a meeting in Delhi? Don't they have intelligence unit? Why have they not registered a case in this regard till now? It was just a lie for election campaign," he said.

The Congress leader further said that this was 'just a lie for election campaign'. Claiming the statement false, Kharge said that such a comment has undermined the image of the nation.

He sought the Prime Minister's apology and said, "He should either apologise or give proof of his statement. He should either prove that these people are traitors or well-wishers of the nation."

During a rally in Gujarat, the prime minister had claimed that Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar former vice president Hamid Ansari had attended a secret meeting at Aiyar's residence in Delhi in which the Pakistani envoy and a foreign minister of Pakistan had also participated.

"The meeting had run for three hours and the next day, Aiyar called me "Neech" (low-born)," the prime minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)