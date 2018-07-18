हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Congress backs women's quota bill but has just 7 women in Congress Working Committee

The seven women constitute just 15 per cent of the CWC list.

Congress backs women's quota bill but has just 7 women in Congress Working Committee
Image courtesy: inc.in

New Delhi: Just two days after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi lend his unconditional support for the Women Reservation Bill, the party released a new 51-member Congress Working Committee (CWC) list featuring just seven women.

The reconstituted CWC, headed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, consists of lawmakers Ambika Soni and Kumari Selja as members and former Delhi CM Shield Dixit, Rajni Patil, Asha Kumari as permanent invitees.

Congress MP from Silchar Constituency of Assam has been nominated as a special invitee for Chief of Mahila Congress.

The seven women constitute just 15 per cent of the CWC list.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “Our PM says he’s a crusader for women’s empowerment? Time for him to rise above party politics, walk-his-talk & have the Women’s Reservation Bill passed by Parliament. The Congress offers him its unconditional support. Attached is my letter to the PM. #MahilaAakrosh”

 

On Tuesday evening, the Congress released the reconstituted list of CWC – the highest decision-making body of the grand old party. Several old, as well as new names from the party, found a place in the apex body within the Congress party. The CWC, constituted for the first time under the presidency of Rahul Gandhi, has 23 members, 18 permanent invitees and 10 special invitees.

Veteran Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Shashi Tharoor, Mohan Prakash and CP Joshi and Janardan Dwivedi have been dropped from the list.

Current members party president Rahul Gandhi, former party president Sonia Gandhi, ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, Oommen Chandy, Tarun Gogoi, Siddaramaiah, Anand Sharma, Harish Rawat, Kumari Selja, Mukul Wasnik, Avinash Pande, KC Venugopal, Dipak Babaria, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Raghuveer Meena, Gaikhangam and Ashok Gehlot.

Among the permanent invitees to the CWC are former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, former Union minister P Chidambaram, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Balasaheb Thorat, Tariq Hameed Karra, PC Chacko, Jitendra Singh, RPN Singh, PL Punia, Ranjeep Surjewala, Asha Kumari, Rajni Patil, Ram Chandra Khuntia, Anugrah Narayan Singh, Rajeev S Satav, Shaktisinh Gohil, Gaurav Gogoi and A Chella Kumar.

Rahul GandhiCongressWomen Reservation BillCongress Working CommitteeCWC

