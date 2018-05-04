Congress cannot remove BJP government in next 50 years: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed on Friday that the Congress party won't be able to replace BJP in the state for the next 50 years.

Speaking to party workers here, Chouhan said his government has carried out development works which have helped people in the state prosper. These, he said, will ensure that people continue to shun the party. "Congress was very delighted when I cracked a joke about the chair reserved for me at a program. Now I would like to say, that this BJP govt can't be removed by Congress even in the next 50 years," Chouhan said.

Chouhan had become the CM of the state for the third time in 2013 and is now looking to win his fourth time in the MP Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. The task ahead may not be a walk in the park as Chouhan has faced severe criticism on a number of issues in the recent past. The latest of these was when he gave Mos status to Computer Baba and four other religious leaders. Most of these religious leaders had threatened to carry out protest marches against Chouhan government's 'Save Narmada' policies citing corruption. Once given political roles, they promptly dropped their plans of protest. The state government has now got an HC notice on the appointments made.

These and allegations of supporting mining mafia have led to some embarrassment for Chouhan who is now seeking to highlight development-related work undertaken by his government.