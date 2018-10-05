हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ready to be PM if allies want

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is willing to be the Prime Minister of the country if allies want him to be.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ready to be PM if allies want

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is willing to be the Prime Minister of the country if allies want him to be.

Asked about his remarks in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections when he had expressed his willingness to be the Prime Minister, he said it would be a two stage process -- first defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and then deciding on the Prime Ministerial candidate after the elections.

When pressed on the issue, Gandhi said, "If they (allies) want me, I will surely want to be the Prime Minister."

Gandhi was speaking at an interactive session at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in the national capital. 

Asked about the similarities and differences between him and his mother Sonia Gandhi, he said: "She taught me patience, I used to be impatient. Both of us tend to listen but sometimes I tell her she is too patient. "She tells me that she goes by her gut feeling and I go on thinking... I don`t agree with that.

"Leadership is evolution, its a dynamic process. In my evolution (as a leader), I am much more into listening to people and understanding what they want."

Tags:
CongressRahul GandhiIndia Prime Minister

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close