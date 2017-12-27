Congress condemns Pakistan for insulting Kulbhushan Jadhav's kin

New Delhi: Condemning Pakistani authorities for inflicting insult on Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife by making them remove their mangalsutra, bangles, footwear and bindi and getting their dress changed, the Congress on Tuesday said India should give them "an appropriate reply".

The party said the Indian government should immediately come up with a clear policy towards Pakistan.

"We condemn this conduct of the Pakistani authorities. This behaviour was inhuman. They have shown disrespect towards Indian women... The Congress party also wants that Kulbhushan Jadhav be released," said Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi.

"We express our concern. Jadhav has been charged in a military court when he is not a prisoner of war. He was not held during a military conflict. As long as he is charged in a military court, our party is concerned about his release...," said Gogoi.

He said the Congress party wanted that the Indian government should make its policy clear as to how would secure Jadhav's release.

Under the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) norm, the family had met him, but the party wanted him released.

"We condemn the actions of the Pakistan Government because from the television visuals he looked very stressed. We are worried about his health conditions. He was also forced to give false statements.

"The assurance which was given by Pakistan to Indian government was not kept. India should take strict action against the manner in which Indians have been insulted. They should give them an appropriate reply," he said.

The Congress leader also said that the flip-flop strategy of the government towards Pakistan was making the atmosphere very insecure for the people of India and the soldiers at the border.

"The government should immediately form a policy towards Pakistan," Gogoi added.

Before being let in for meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Foreign Office building in Islamabad, Pakistani authorities made his wife and mother remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi and also made them change their attire, India said on Tuesday.

India also termed the meeting conducted across glass panels as "lacking in credibility" and "intimidating". The two sides spoke via a telephone speaker.

Jadhav, who is on death row on charges of alleged spying and terrorism, met his mother Avanti and wife Chetankul on Monday after 22 months of his arrest by Pakistan.