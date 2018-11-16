हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Congress constitutes Jharkhand election committee

The Congress on Friday constituted the election committee for Jharkhand, which includes state unit president Ajoy Kumar and legislature party leader Alamgir Alam.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the formation of Jharkhand Pradesh Election Committee, according to a statement issued by party general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

A total of 30 leaders have been given included in the committee along with all former Union ministers from the state. 

The leaders in the list include, Ajoy Kumar (PCC President), Alamgir Alam (CLP Leader), Sukhadev Bhagat (Ex-PCC President), Pradeep Balmuchu (Ex-PCC President), Sarfaraj Ahmed (Ex-PCC President), Furqan Ansani (Ex-CLP Leader), Rajendra Prasad Singh (Ex-CLP Leader), Manoj Yadav (Ex-CLP Leader), Amir Hashmi (President Pradesh NSUI), Gaurav Singh (President, PYC) and Gunjan Singh (President, Pradesh Media Congress).

It also includes Nail Nathan (Chief Organizer, Pradesh Congress Sava Dal), Rameshwar Oraon (Chairman, Planning Strategy Comrnittee, PCC), Dheeraj Sahu, MP (Chairman, Publicity Committee, PCC), Subodh Kant Sahay (Chairrnan, Campaign Cornmittee, PCC, Ajay Kumar Dubey (Chairman, Coordination Commntee, PCC), Jai Prakash Gupta (Chairman, Manifesto Commtnee, PCC), Tilak Dhari Singh (Chairrnan, Disciplinary Committee, PCC), Shakeel Akhtar (Chairrnan, Minority Department, PCC), Abhilash Sahu (Chairman, OBC Departrnent, PCC), Kameshwar Baitha (Chairman, SC Department), Sushil Marandi (Chairman, Advasi, Congress PCC), Arun Oraon (Secretary, AICC), Pranav Jha (Secretary, AICC), Ashok Choudhary (Zonal Coordinator), Rarna Khalkho (Zonal Coordinator), Karnlesh Mahto (Zonal Coordinator), Sultan Ahmed (Zonal Coordinator), Bhim Kumar (Zonal Coordinator), Ravindra Singh (Incharge, Organisation, PCC)

All of them are former union ministers from Jharkhand.

