हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Davanagere

Congress corporator Lingaraju's son Rakesh accused of stabbing girlfriend's friend

As reported by news agency, ANI, the victim is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment. 

Congress corporator Lingaraju&#039;s son Rakesh accused of stabbing girlfriend&#039;s friend

BENGALURU: The son of Congress corporator Lingaraju has been accused of stabbing his girlfriend's friend in Davanagere. As reported by news agency ANI, the victim is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The son of the Congress corporator has been identified as Rakesh. A case has been lodged at the KTJ Nagar police station over the incident.

(More details awaited)

Tags:
DavanagereCongressLingarajucrimeBengaluru

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close