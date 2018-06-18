हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Congress dubs Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Niti Ayog speech as 'half truths & tall tales'

The Congress on Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Niti Ayog as 'half truths, tall tales and fallacy' and asked if these were the 'achche din' he promised.

Representational image

Accusing the Prime Minister of presenting a 'rosy picture' of the economy, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala asked him if he promised to 'de-accelerate' the country's GDP in 2014.

"Half truths, tall tales and fallacy define PM's address at Niti Aayog," said Surjewala, while dubbing the PM's promise of providing two crore jobs to the youth as a 'maha jumla.'

"Presenting a 'rosy picture' of Economy, Modiji only tells us Q4 GDP growth figure and yet forgets that GDP growth this year is at just 6.7 pc - a 4 year low now! Did he promise to de-accelerate GDP in 2014?," he asked on Twitter.

 

 

 

India's GDP grew by an average of 7.8 percent during 10 years of UPA rule as per the old GDP numbers, he said, adding that "Instead of 'jumlas', Modiji should tell why did the GDP fall steeply to 6.7 pc in 2017-18 despite changing the GDP calculation methodology?" He asked, "Was it because of his Disastrous DeMo and Flawed GST?"

 

 

 

Resorting to the Twitter lingo, Surejewala framed a queer equation: "Modi= 'Master of Destroying Institutions." "Banks are in peril as losses mount to over Rs. 87500 crore in Q4." "Bank Loot Scams worth Rs. 61,036 crore have taken place unchecked." "To top it, manufacturing in jeopardy as in last 4 yrs, credit to industry declined - 5.6 percent, 2.7 percent, - 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent," he tweeted.

 

 

 

Surjewala said Modi came to power promising 2 crore jobs a year and "four years down the line, this 'Maha-Jumla' has left India's youth in the lurch as job creation has been abysmal." He said even Niti Aayog has admitted in February 2018 that India is plagued by 'unsatisfactory jobs and underemployment'.

 

 

The Congress leader said the petrol prices hurt every Indian as Modi Government earned over Rs. 10 lakh crore in 4 years by additional taxes.

The RBI's Consumer Confidence Survey (May 2018) found 48 percent Indians felt worsening economic conditions and inflation. "Are these the 'Acche Din' that you promised Modiji?", he asked. 

 

 

