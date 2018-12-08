हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

Congress has a habit of converting 'corruption' into 'revolution': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday took a jibe at Congress and termed them as a group of corrupt revolutionaries. 

Congress has a habit of converting &#039;corruption&#039; into &#039;revolution&#039;: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday took a jibe at Congress and termed them as a group of corrupt revolutionaries. 

Extending his attacks on the Rahul Gandhi led-party, Naqvi said that Congress has a habit of transforming corruption into revolution. Citing case of AgustaWestland, Naqvi said that Congress converted 'Agusta corruption' into 'Agusta revolution'.

Slamming the Congress, the Union minister alleged that Congress is a party that can convert corruption into revolution.

Naqvi had earlier attacked the Rahul Gandhi led-party and said that the Congress claims itself to be a grand old party but has established a brand new identity.

Naqvi said that Congress is deceiving people by playing both sides. On one side they carry the "veil of secularism" and on the other side they have the "bag of communalism", he said. 

Referring to Mayawati and Ram Temple issue, Naqvi said, "the condition is such that they neither got Maya nor Ram." He claimed that the real face of the Congress was 'road par tilak, room mein topi'(wearing tilak on the road and a skull cap inside the room).

"Room me topi, aur road pe tilak. Ek taraf dharm nirpekshata ka cholaaur dusri taraf sampradayikta ka jhola - ye Congress jo grand old party hai uski brand new pehchan bani hui hai. Stithi ye hai ki na maya milina Ram," Naqvi said while speaking with a delegation of muslim community members in the national capital.  

The minority affairs minister said "inclusive growth" was the'rashtraniti' (national policy) and safety and prosperity of India the "rajdharma" of the BJP. 

"We are taking the country forward on the path of becoming 'vishwaguru' (world leader)," he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Naqvi alleged that the Congress and its leaders were suffering from 'bankruptcy of logic and facts'.

Their language during the election campaigning has proved that they don't have any issue to raise against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Tags:
BJPCongressMukhtar Abbas NaqviUnion Ministercorruption

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close