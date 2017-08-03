close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Congress hits back at BJP Chief Amit Shah, says if party dissolves nation would die

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the descendant of Nathuram Godse, the Congress on Thursday said even as per Mahatma Gandhi, if the party dissolves, the nation would be dead.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 06:33
Congress hits back at BJP Chief Amit Shah, says if party dissolves nation would die
The comment came after BJP chief Amit Shah took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

New Delhi: Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the descendant of Nathuram Godse, the Congress on Thursday said even as per Mahatma Gandhi, if the party dissolves, the nation would be dead.

The comment came after BJP chief Amit Shah, while taking a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, stated that the latter is responsible for beginning the process of dissolving the Congress and dynasty politics.

"The descendants of Godse should not give advice to the Congress party. The successor of the ideology which led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi has no right to teach us lessons. Mahatma Gandhi has once said that if some day, the Congress party dissolves, the nation will also be dead," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told ANI.

Surjewala said that the Congress party is fighting a decisive battle for the basic theory of India and will continue doing it under the leadership of the party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.Earlier on Wednesday, addressing a gathering in Rohtak, Shah said, "Gandhi ji ne kaha thha azaadi ke turant baad Congress ko bikhar jana dena chahiye... Khair woh Gandhi ne nahin kiya, ab koi Gandhi kar rha hai". (Mahatma Gandhi had said that Congress should be disbanded after Independence. While that Gandhi couldn`t do it, some other Gandhi is doing it now.)

On July 30, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi was sinking the party because of the affection she has towards her son, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Rupani said, "Sonia Gandhi is immersed in the affection towards her son, which has drowned the Congress party in entire country." He added, "Today the condition of their party is getting worse as, no one wants to accept their rule.

"Rupani also accused the Congress party of being insensitive and irresponsible, stating that they have sent their 40 MLAs to stay in a 5-star hotel in Bengaluru, while Gujarat is facing floods. 

 

TAGS

Amit ShahBJPCongressVijay RupaniRahul GandhiRandeep Surjewala

From Zee News

Trump aide, reporters spar over immigration plan
World

Trump aide, reporters spar over immigration plan

SC to hear Gujarat Congress&#039; plea seeking removal of NOTA from Rajya Sabha polls today
GujaratIndia

SC to hear Gujarat Congress' plea seeking removal of N...

World

In rare bipartisan display, US Democrats back Trump on Chin...

World

Top US intelligence director Ezra Cohen-Watnick fired amid...

After PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-hit areas in Assam today
Assam

After PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-hit are...

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed Kulgam district; encounter underway at Shopian
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed Kulgam district; e...

India

Terror funding case: Separatist Shabir Shah to be produced...

Cabinet nod to scrapping of no-detention policy till Class 8
IndiaEducation

Cabinet nod to scrapping of no-detention policy till Class...

IT raids Karnataka Minister&#039;s houses, resort; Jaitley says exercise not connected with Gujarat RS polls
Karnataka

IT raids Karnataka Minister's houses, resort; Jaitley...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat

DNA Edit | Modi’s 2019 Symphony: Nitish finally said it - 'PM is invincible'

Medicines in India likely to be costlier due to RCEP trade pact

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors