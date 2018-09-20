Congress hits back, calls Arun Jaitley 'desperate court jester and wasteful blogger'

Hitting out at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for calling Congress president Rahul Gandhi a "clown prince", the party on Thursday dubbed Jaitley as a "desperate court jester and wasteful blogger".

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, took to Twitter saying, "And yes ‘Jait-LIE’ ji, the desperate quest to stay relevant of a ‘court jester’ by wasteful blogs continues. Fake Agenda of a desperate ‘Court Jester’ & ‘Wasteful Blogger’."

Surjewala further tweeted a statement under the title "Fake Agenda of a desperate ‘Court Jester’ & ‘Wasteful Blogger’" and listed several questions for Jaitley.

"Please reply: Why hide behind abuse when trapped in Rafale maze? Why supersede HAL for Rs 30,000 crore contract? Why no answer on Rs 41,000 crore loss in Rafale Scam," questioned Surjewala in his response to Jaitley's tweets.

Earlier, Jaitley had hit out at Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly 'lying' by making allegations over the Rafale deal. "The campaign of falsehood is entirely led by the Congress President. His strategy is simple - concoct a lie and repeat it as many times. This, at least, provides him some concocted material for his statements/speeches for otherwise an issueless Congress," Jaitley said.

He added: "If the ‘Rafale concoctions’ were the first big lie, the second one stated repeatedly is that Mr. Modi waived off rupees two lakh fifty thousand crores of fifteen industrialists. Every word of that sentence repeatedly uttered by Rahul Gandhi is false."

Attacking Rahul, Jaitley said that public discourse is a serious activity and not a laughter challenge. "You lied on the Rafale deal, you lied on the NPAs. Your temperament to concoct facts raises a legitimate question – do people whose natural preference is falsehood deserve to be a part of the public discourse. Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world’s largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a 'Clown Prince'," he said.