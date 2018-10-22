Congress ignored freedom fighters to promote Nehru-Gandhi family: BJP Ram Madhav

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav said that the Congress party deliberately ignored the freedom fighters only to promote the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Ram Madhav said that the Congress party deliberately ignored the freedom fighters only to promote the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said that before criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi should know about its own history as to how it neglected the contribution of freedom fighters in order to promote one family.

"Before criticising Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi should learn the history of his own party. From Sardar Vallavbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar including many such leaders were completely brushed under the carpet by the Congress party only to promote only family," Madhav said.

Madhav further said that it is the BJP that is reviving the country`s history, unlike the opposition Congress who distorted it."We are re-writing the country`s history. It is the Congress who only tried to distort it in order to promote one family," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, after unfurling the national flag at the iconic Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of the Azad Hind government founded by Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Modi said that "several good sons of the Nation like him (Bose) as well as Ambedkar (B R Ambedkar) and Patel (Vallabhbhai Patel) were forgotten in the favour of one family."

Soon after this statement, Congress party hit back at Prime Minister Modi and said that it was unbecoming of the Prime Minister to resort to politicking even at such an auspicious occasion."The Prime Minister holds a constitutional post and talks about politics 24/7 and blames others. Was it right for him to talk about that on an auspicious day like today?," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

