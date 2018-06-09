हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AMIM

AIMIM chief has attacked Congress after former president Pranab Mukherjee attended the RSS event in Nagpur.

Congress is finished: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after Pranab Mukherjee attends RSS event in Nagpur

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at the Congress after its veteran party leader and former president Pranab Mukherjee attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) annual event in Nagpur.

Training his guns at the Congress, the AIMIM leader said that the grand old party is finished now. The incident (Pranab attending RSS event) is enough to define the internal situation of the Congress, he said on Friday.

"The Congress is finished. A man who spent 50 years in Congress and was President of India visited the RSS headquarters. Do you still have hopes from this party?" Owaisi said.

Pranab Mukherjee had on Thursday attended the third year ''Sangha Shiksha Varga'' (SSV) event organised at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and addressed a huge gathering of the Sangh workers.

While addressing the RSS cadres, Mukherjee spoke on the concepts of nation, nationalism, and patriotism in the context of India, at the RSS event in Nagpur.

“We accept and respect our pluralism and celebrate our diversity. Our national identity has emerged after a long drawn process of confluence and assimilation, the multiple cultures and faiths make us special and tolerant. The nation is defined as a large group of people sharing the same language, heritage. Nationalism is defined as identifying oneself with one’s own nation. Patriotism is defined as devotion to one’s own country. We derive our strength from tolerance. We respect our pluralism. We celebrate our diversity,” the former president had said.

Pranab Mukherjee's decision to attend the RSS event had triggered a political slugfest in the country with many top leaders from Congress expressing their displeasure over the former president's decision, while the RSS and BJP hailing the move.

(With PTI inputs)

