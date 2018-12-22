Congress is misusing national property: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress accusing them of misusing national property.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital, the minister said that the misuse of the country's property by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi was stamped by the Delhi High Court on Friday.

Prasad was referring to the order of the court on the National Herald case. On Friday, the court had rejected the allegations of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of National Herald, that the Centre's move to evict it from its premises in the national capital was a covert measure to erase and defame the legacy of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The high court also termed as "preposterous" AJL's claim that the eviction order of the ruling dispensation was mala fide, bias and issued with oblique motives.

The court said AJL has not spelt out what was the oblique motive in passing of the October 30 eviction order and no instances have been given to support the serious allegations of mala fide levelled against the ruling dispensation, a reference to the BJP government at the Centre. It added that the allegations of mala fide levelled by AJL are "bald and unspecific".

The court's observations came while directing the AJL to vacate its premises at ITO area within two weeks failing which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, would be initiated for its eviction. It dismissed the company's plea to set aside the eviction order issued by the Land and Development Office.

The union minister said that the publication ended in 2008. He added that the court's decision had cleared everything. He accused the Gandhi family of transferring funds worth Rs 5,000 crores to the family trust. He added that the Modi government will not allow looting government land or property.