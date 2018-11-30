हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi backs Sidhu's visit to Pakistan, says govt trying to divert attention from real issues

Hitting out at the Centre, Singhvi said that the central government is desperate and trying to divert people's attention from the real issues.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday backed Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's visit to Pakistan saying that it was his private visit. He added that both Sidhu and the grand old party has clarified so as the Punjab government.

"It was his private visit (to Pakistan), Congress party has clarified, Sidhu has clarified, Punjab Govt has clarified. This rudderless Govt (Centre) is desperate and trying to divert attention from real issues," Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Sidhu, earlier in the day, said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had sent him to Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 28.

"My captain is Rahul Gandhi, he has sent me everywhere (Mere captain Rahul Gandhi hain, unhone toh bheja hai har jagah)," Sidhu said.

The cricketer-turn-politician gave a clarification on his recent visit to the neighbouring country. On Wednesday, he had visited Pakistan after he was invited by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan inaugurated the opening ceremony of the facilities at the crossing on the Pakistan side on November 28. Kartarpur corridor promises to help Sikh pilgrims from India offer prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of Ravi river in Pakistan.

The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. During his visit, he was seen hugging Pakistan Army chief Bajwa, leading to a massive controversy. At the time, Sidhu had defended himself by saying that the Pakistan Army chief had told him about the opening of a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib, which led to the hug.

Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuAbhishek Manu SinghviPunjab

