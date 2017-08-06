Congress leader Ahmed Patel rubbishes complaint against his Rajya Sabha nomination

New Delhi: The office of Congress leader Ahmed Patel, in a statement clarified that the complaint against him for allegedly filing false information in an affidavit of his nomination papers for the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls, is bogus and baseless.

"The contents of this so called complaint are baseless and bogus. No such FIR even exists. It is a mere publicity stunt," Office of Ahmed Patel said.

Days after Patel filed his nomination papers as the party`s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, a complaint was filed against him on August 3rd for filing false information in the affidavit of his nomination papers.

A complaint was registered to the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday from Syed Naqvi, a resident of Delhi, alleging that Patel, while filing his nomination, stated that no FIR has been registered on his name.

Naqvi says that an FIR was filed against Patel in November, 2016 in the Lodhi Garden Police Station in New Delhi and hence, appealed to the EC to reject his nomination.

He asked the Election Commission to take appropriate actions against Patel and said that legal actions must be taken against him.

Patel, 67, had filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on July 26th.