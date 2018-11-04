हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Congress leader alleges gangrape, murder threat by BJP leader Subhash Shirodkar's supporters

In a serious allegation, a female Congress leader on Sunday accused BJP leader Subhash Shirodkar's supporters of threatening her of gangrape and killing if she campaigned in his constituency.

In a serious allegation, a female Congress leader on Sunday accused BJP leader Subhash Shirodkar's supporters of threatening her of gangrape and killing if she campaigned in his constituency.

Shirodkar is a former Congress MLA and represented Siroda in Goa Legislative Assembly. He had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress party worker and lawyer in a complaint to the police at Panaji in Goa saying that she got a telephone call early on Sunday morning asking her to "not to do anything against him (Shirodkar) in Siroda constituency".

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Congress leader said, "BJP leader Subhash Shirodkar's goons are threatening me of gangrape and killing. The BJP govt is tarnishing my image. In the morning, I got a call threatening me to not do anything against him in Shiroda constituency."

In her complaint submitted at the Panaji Police Station, she said that she received a call on Sunday morning from an unknown person, who claimed to be Shirodkar`s supporter, who used "abusive and vulgar" language while delivering the threat to her.

"I was threatened with gangrape by the caller if I entered constituency of Shirodkar, a former Congress MLA who joined the BJP last month, and campaigned against him," she told the media.

The police said a non-cognisance complaint had been registered against an unknown person following the complaint.

While Shirodkar could not be contacted, state BJP General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavde said, "I do not know about the complaint, but I will find out."

Shirodkar, along with another now-former Congress MLA Dayanand Sopte quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

