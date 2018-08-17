Jyotiraditya Scindia bows down to pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday bowed down as he paid his heartfelt tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP headquarters here.

The young Congress MP from Guna was teary-eyed and emotional as he paid his tributes to the departed soul.

The firebrand Congress MP bowing down to pay homage to the poet-politician at the BJP office was caught on camera and shared widely on the social media.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose family shared a deep bonding with the departed BJP co-founder, also took to Twitter and shared that he paid tribute to the former prime minister and shared a picture regarding the same.

The mortal remains of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of modern India's tallest leaders and former Prime Minister, are currently being taken to the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal where he will be laid to rest with full state honours around 4 pm on Friday.

The veteran leader died after a prolonged illness on Thursday evening. He breathed his last at 5.05 PM at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

From AIIMS, mortal remains of the former prime minister were taken to his residence at 6-A Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, where leaders from across the country arrived to pay their last respects.

The mortal remains of the former PM were kept at his residence for the general public and the VIPs so that they can pay their last respect to the departed soul. Draped in tricolour, his mortal remains were later taken to the BJP headquarters where PM Narendra Modi and all top leaders of the country received them. The final journey of the poet-politician from the BJP head office will culminate at the Smriti Sthal where he will be accorded a state funeral before his cremation.

As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the BJP-led central government has declared a 7-day state mourning across the country. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all offices and institutions throughout the country. All the government offices will be functional only for half day on Friday.