Kondru Murali Mohan

Congress leader Kondru Murali Mohan joins TDP

ANI photo

Amravati: Former minister and Congress leader Kondru Murali Mohan joined Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday. He was welcomed to the party by TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Mohan was earlier a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rajam constituency in 2009. The Congress-turned-TDP leader served as the Minister for Medical and Health in the then Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy cabinet between 2009 to 2014.

Naidu and state's Energy Minister, Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao played an important role in bringing Mohan in the folds of the party. State assembly polls are slated to be held in Andhra Pradesh in 2019.

Naidu, in March this year, hogged headlines after his TDP had parted ways with the NDA over the demand for 'special category status' for Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP found itself in a tight corner in Andhra after the TDP and YSR Congress moved notices for a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government over not granting 'special category status' to the state.

The current political situation in Andhra Pradesh is of utmost concerns to the BJP since the state sends 25 members to the Lok Sabha and assembly elections are due to be held in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

