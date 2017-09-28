close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Congress leader Makhan Lal Fotedar dead, Sonia calls him guiding light

A former Cabinet minister and once called the `Chanakya` of Congress party, Fotedar had been ailing for some time.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 17:24

Gurugram: Senior Congress leader Makhan Lal Fotedar, who was a political advisor to Indira Gandhi and was known as a Gandhi family loyalist, passed away here on Thursday.

A former Cabinet minister and once called the `Chanakya` of Congress party, Fotedar had been ailing for some time.

He was shifted to Medicity Medanta Hospital from his house here in Sushant Lok area after he complained of uneasiness. He died in the hospital, a party leader told IANS.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi offered her condolences. 

"Fotedar was one of the guiding lights for the Congress and has left behind a void which can never be filled," she said. 

Gandhi said that in his long and active political career spanning over five decades, Fotedar tirelessly fought for the rights of the people and served them with the utmost integrity. 

Fotedar was born into a middle-class Kashmiri Brahmin family at Mattan in Anantnag in the Kashmir Valley and was initiated into politics by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the 1950s. 

He served as the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi`s political secretary from 1980 to 1984 until her assassination and was one of her confidants. 

He was also one of the two signatories to her will and advised her on major issues. Fotedar was a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, the party`s highest decision-making body. 

TAGS

Makhan Lal FotedarIndira GandhiCongress PartySushant Lok areaKashmir ValleySonia GandhiMedicity Medanta Hospitalongress Working Committee

From Zee News

Tamil Nadu

Don't force school children to attend MGR centenary: H...

Kerala

Plea to Kerala govt to make educational institutions tobacc...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor, CM Palaniswami extend Ayudha pooja gre...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Three get double life term for twin murder

Atal Bihari Vajpayee&#039;s name removed from voters&#039; list in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's name removed from voters'...

ISIS gave me food, didn&#039;t harm me physically: Father Tom Uzhunnalil
India

ISIS gave me food, didn't harm me physically: Father T...

Panasonic launches P99 smartphone at Rs 7,490
Mobiles

Panasonic launches P99 smartphone at Rs 7,490

World

Switzerland airport launches face-scanning system for borde...

Earth lost 40% mass during formation
Science

Earth lost 40% mass during formation

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Remembering Playboy's Hugh Hefner – the man who taught us about sex

RIP Hugh Hefner: The original playboy passes away at 91, leaves behind $50 million empire

India grappling with an acute mental health crisis

Seat of power for women

How a separate Lingayat religion could impact national politics