close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Manish Tewari uses offensive language for 'bhakts'; BJP slams Congress leader

On September 08, Digvijaya Singh had stoked controversy by posting a tweet that had used abusive language against PM Modi.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 20:11
Manish Tewari uses offensive language for &#039;bhakts&#039;; BJP slams Congress leader
File photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday stirred a controversy when he used an abusive word for 'bhakts' while responding to a Twitter user.

He was using bhakts to refer to those who support and back PM Narendra Modi. 

Tewari tweeted, "This is what it means to make ******** followers and make fools out of bhakts. Even Mahatma Gandhi cannot teach Modi patriotism."

He was replying to a person called Deepak Kumar Singh who asked Tewari not to teach PM Modi patriotism.

Deepak was reacting to a video that Tewari had shared on his Twitter handle which suggested that the PM had disrespected the national anthem on one of his trips abroad. 

Incidentally, the Congress leader posted the offensive tweet just hours after he wished the PM on his birthday.

Reacting to Tewari's tweet, BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Congress leaders are crossing the line, they must go to a psychiatrist, the government will help them," as per ANI.

Earlier, on September 08, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had also stoked controversy by posting a tweet that had used abusive language against PM Modi, prompting the BJP to demand an apology from his party for the 'filthy abuse'.

Singh had later disowned it, saying retweets are not endorsements.

"Retweets are never endorsements. This is the basic principle of Twitter. I have said it is not mine. I have disowned it. I have not used those words. My tweet does not endorse this. My words are that he is the best in the 'art of fooling'. Is it abusive?" he had said.

Digvijaya Singh retweets derogatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi, triggers controversy
MUST READ
Digvijaya Singh retweets derogatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi, triggers controversy

"Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the "Art of Fooling!"," Singh had said while posting a picture of PM Modi with the offensive tweet.

Later at the party briefing, Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala had said, "Digvijaya Singh has already spoken about it and clarified the issue. I think there is nothing further to add in the matter," PTI reported.

On the other hand, BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao had lashed out at Singh, saying Opposition leaders like him have "degenerated into abusive trolls" after repeated electoral drubbings.

Singh's "crass comments demonstrate the degeneration of a party that prides itself on a great legacy. These comments amount to insulting 130 crore people of India whose mandate is vested in the prime minister," Rao had said.

(With Agency inputs) 

TAGS

CongressManish TewariBhaktsNarendra ModiModi's supportersBJP

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Kuwait to expel North Korean diplomats, stops issuing visas

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump tweets about North Korea's 'Rocket M...

Kerala

Vengara bypoll: LDF announces candidate

Chhattisgarh

10,000 toilets built in 10-days in Chhattisgarh

Russia rejects allegation it bombed US-backed fighters in Syria
World

Russia rejects allegation it bombed US-backed fighters in S...

Iran leader Khamenei warns against US &#039;wrong move&#039; on nuclear deal
World

Iran leader Khamenei warns against US 'wrong move...

Haryana

'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' has helped improve sex...

Jharkhand

BJP trying to transform 'Swaraj into Suraj' in Jh...

UP govt extends deadline for registration of madrassas by 15 days
Uttar Pradesh

UP govt extends deadline for registration of madrassas by 1...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The BRICS declaration on terrorism is only an eyewash

Saving the planet for future generations

Indian exodus from Burma driven by ultranationalism

Making a case for bullet train

On Rs 26.7/litre, you pay tax of Rs 44, here's how: Daily revision of petrol price explained