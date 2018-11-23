हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks PM Narendra Modi, calls him puppet of industrialists

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sidhu slammed the prime minister accusing him of acting as a puppet to big business groups and industrialists of the country.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks PM Narendra Modi, calls him puppet of industrialists

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday launched a verbal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh while campaigning for the Assembly elections.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sidhu slammed the prime minister accusing him of acting as a puppet to big business groups and industrialists of the country.

"The wave of PM Modi in 2014 has wreaked havoc on the people now. It has become a poison. He is the puppet of the industrialists. The hug has brought results. It has become a boon for the 15-16 crore people. At least it was not Rafale deal. (2014 ki Modi leher ab aam aadmi ke liye qehar ban gayi hai, zehar ban gayi hai. Modi Sahab sirf poonjipatiyon ki katputhli ban ke reh gaye hain. Vo (hug) to rang le aayi, vo to 15-16 crore logon ke liye amrit sidh huyi. Kam se kam vo rafale deal toh nahi thi.)," said Sidhu.

He had claimed that his visit to Pakistan was as a 'goodwill ambassador'.

Taking on BJP for criticising him for hugging Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa ahead of Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony,  Sidhu mocked the saffron party saying that the hug had brought results and reflected as a boon to crores of Indian citizens as he hinted at the approval by the Centre on Thursday for the development and building of Kartarpur corridor.

The corridor will be constructed from Gurdaspur district's Dera Baba Nanak to the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The corridor will facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal District of Punjab, Pakistan.

The BJP had criticised Sidhu during the Madhya Pradesh campaign for hugging Bajwa.

He also took a jibe at the Central government, saying that at least the hug was not like the Rafale fighter jet deal, which the Congress has been alleging to be a massive scam.

The Congress MP was received by Gen Bajwa and other top officials at the President House in Islamabad for the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two had exchanged pleasantries and were seen chatting happily before the start of the event.

Gen Bajwa is widely believed to be behind the recent surge in cross-border infiltrations and attack on security forces and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Assembly PollsAssembly polls 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close