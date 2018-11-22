Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes Centre's decision on Kartarpur corridor

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision on the Kartarpur corridor, which will be constructed from Gurdaspur district's Dera Baba Nanak to the International Border (IB) with Pakistan.

In a landmark decision, the Cabinet approved the building and development of the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor will facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal District of Punjab, Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, an exuberant Sidhu said, "I welcome this auspicious step by the Union Cabinet, it will be a cup of joy for 12 Crore ‘Nanak Naam Laivas.’ It will build bridges, burn animosity and will act like a soothing balm for two neighbouring countries."

"I humbly request the Government of India to dispense their duty towards 12 Crore ‘Nanak Naam Laivas’ world over, by writing to the Pakistan Government. I hope the draft for the letter is ready as promised by Hon’ble EAM Sushma Ji," tweeted the minister.

He also asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to reciprocate the steps.

"I thank the Govt. of India from the core of my heart and take a bow! I request the Hon’ble PM of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI Sahib to take reciprocal steps for opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and spread Baba Nanak’s message of universal brotherhood and peace across the Globe," added Sidhu.

The project with all modern amenities and facilities will be implemented with the central government funding, announced Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.

The corridor will provide smooth and easy passage to pilgrims to visit the holy shrine throughout the year. "The Pakistan government will be urged to reciprocate and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory," said Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, Sidhu, who had attended Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad in August, has said that Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa hinted at the opening of the route to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is being observed in November 2019.

Kartarpur is situated in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, close to Indo-Pak border. It was established by the first Sikh Guru in 1522. The first Gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was built here, where Guru Nanak Dev is said to have died.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.