Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala attacks Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar over his comments on rape cases

Manohar Lal Khattar

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video and slammed Khattar over his remarks.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday attacked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his comments on rape cases and claimed "misogyny" had become a buzzword of the BJP leadership and his remarks exposed the ruling party leaders' "Talibani thought process".

Khattar had claimed Friday that in 80-90 per cent rape and harassment cases the accused and the victim knew each other for a long time and added the cases of rapes were registered due to an argument between them.

"Misogyny is the buzzword for BJP. BJP leaders and Haryana CM Khattarji’s ‘Talibani thought process’ exposed again by his disparaging remarks. Are 80% rape cases false? If boys-girls meet, does it lead to rapes as Khattarji says? Apologize to India’s daughters," said Surjewala.

Surjewala claimed the BJP leader had earlier said that if women wanted freedom, they should walk around naked and he sought an apology from the chief minister, as reported by news agency PTI. He cited examples claiming that Haryana had become a crime hub, as women became victims every day, according to PTI.

After courting controversy over his remarks Khattar said his statement had been twisted and asserted there should not be any politics on the issue. "(My) statement has been twisted. I had said which is on record and I will again state it that during an investigation in such cases, it was revealed that about 80 per cent of incidents took place between known. But there is a need to bring awareness in the society. There should not be any politics on this issue," Khattar said. 

At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Khattar said, "The incidents of rape have not increased. Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased. The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other. In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue) an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Khattar had said.

