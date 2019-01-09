Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to contest Haryana's Jind by-election

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala will be contesting the upcoming by-election to Haryana's Hind Assembly constituency.

The party announced this in a communique on its official Twitter handle. “Announcement of @rssurjewala as the Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana.”

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of @rssurjewala as the Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana. pic.twitter.com/nYKyBFFwbh — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 9, 2019

The Jat leader is currently an MLA from Haryana's Kaithal Vidhan Sabha constituency. Surjewala has held several portofolios in the Haryana Cabinet. He was also the Minister for Power; PWD (Water Supply & Sanitation) and Parliamentary Affairs.

Surjewala will face BJP's candidate Krishan Middha, son of late Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Hari Chand Middha. The INLD is yet to announce its candidate.

The Election Commission had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind Assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31.