हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress spokespersonm Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to contest Haryana's Jind by-election

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala will be contesting the upcoming by-election to Haryana's Hind Assembly constituency. 

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to contest Haryana&#039;s Jind by-election

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala will be contesting the upcoming by-election to Haryana's Hind Assembly constituency.

The party announced this in a communique on its official Twitter handle. “Announcement of @rssurjewala as the Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana.”

The Jat leader is currently an MLA from Haryana's Kaithal Vidhan Sabha constituency. Surjewala has held several portofolios in the Haryana Cabinet. He was also the Minister for Power; PWD (Water Supply & Sanitation) and Parliamentary Affairs.

Surjewala will face BJP's candidate Krishan Middha, son of late Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Hari Chand Middha. The INLD is yet to announce its candidate. 

The Election Commission had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind Assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31.

Tags:
Congress spokespersonm Randeep Singh Surjewala

Must Watch