Congress leaders flood Rahul Gandhi with greetings on elevation as party president

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has been elected unopposed as Congress president, party's central election authority head Mullappally Ramachandran announced on Monday.

He will collect the certificate formally declaring his ascension to the post on December 16, he told reporters in the national capital.

The 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family was the lone candidate in the fray. Rahul succeeds his mother Sonia Gandhi, who remained in the post for 19 years.

Congratulations poured in for Rahul from Congress leaders across the country who expressed happiness on his elevation as party president.

Following are some of the reactions:

- Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said Rahul had shown a lot of mettle over a period of time and will be able to execute his responsibility well. "Entire country has a lot of expectations from Rahul Gandhi. He has shown his mettle over a period of time and particularly in the ongoing election in Gujarat. He knows his responsibility and priorities very well."

- Echoing similar sentiments, former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi said at the time when the situation is `worst under the ruling government`, elevation of Rahul will prove to be good. "In such time Rahul Gandhi has been elected as party president. In Gujarat, he has proved he is the only candidate who can be relied upon and he is even facing PM Narendra Modi confidently," Gogoi told ANI.

- Meanwhile, the Congress worker and leaders across the nation are celebrating with great zeal. Scores of workers even gathered in front of the Congress office raising slogans for Rahul and distributing sweets.

(With Agency inputs)