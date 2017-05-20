Congress-led UPA overlooked Indian lawyers, hired Pakistan's counsel at ICJ Khawar Qureshi in 2004

New Delhi: The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had hired Khawar Qureshi, who recently presented Pakistan before the International Court of Justice in the case of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, to represent India in the Dabhol power project case in 2004.

Notably, Qureshi has come under fire in Pakistan for making "weak" argument at ICJ, resulting in the order in favour of India.

As per the revelation made by WION news, Qureshi was reportedly recommended by law firm Fox Mandal for the Dabhol power project case.

In the case, Enron had made a USD 6 billion claim against the government of India. The case was referred to arbitration.

When Congress-led UPA assumed power in 2004, they changed the entire legal team and appointed Khawar Qureshi to appear on behalf of the government of India overlooking Indian lawyers.

As per an article in The Lawyer, Serle Court chambers’ lawyer Khawar Qureshi was appointed as counsel by the government of India.

The other side was represented by New York law firm Simpson Thacher and Barlett.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, meanwhile, defended the Congress' decision, saying Qureshi is an independent barrister and Pakistan also hires Indian lawyers.