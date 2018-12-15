हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Congress, Left follow models of corruption, inefficient governance: Narendra Modi

The governance models of Congress and the communists are models of efficient corruption and inefficient governance, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress, Left follow models of corruption, inefficient governance: Narendra Modi

Hitting out at the Congress and Left parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said they follow the models of corruption and inefficient governance, whereas the BJP's governance is based on fast-paced and inclusive development.

"The governance models of Congress and the communists are models of efficient corruption and inefficient governance which are totally different from the BJP's model of governance," the Prime Minister said during a video interaction with the party workers of Kerala.

He was responding to a party worker during an interaction with the booth-level workers from Alappuzha, Attingal, Mavelikkara, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, who sought to know from the Prime Minister how to explain the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)'s governance models to the people of Kerala under the Communist government.

Modi condemned the political violence unleashed against the BJP workers by the Communist regime. He said his workers were effectively becoming the voice of the people.

"They stand strongly with the people, even if it means withstanding the brutality of political violence. Our 'karyakartas' (workers) have withstood the worst of political violence and have given great sacrifices for doing what they believe is right," he said.

To a question on India's growing credibility on the global scene, the Prime Minister credited what he called "India's permanent ambassadors" -- members of the Indian diaspora, numerous of them belonging to Kerala, for the growing glory of India in recent times.

"When a nation of 130 crore people speaks, that voice is heard. Be it terror or climate justice, be it in apprehending economic offenders or economic growth, today India is at the forefront of setting the global narrative," he said.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister described how the BJP government at the Centre has significantly expanded infrastructure and implemented transformative welfare schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat to ensure all-round development for the last man in the queue.

"Indian economy was among the Fragile Five before 2014. The world had turned away from India. Within four years, that perception has completely changed," he said, urging the party workers to keep working hard and ensure that the people's voice is heard.

Narendra Modi Congress BJP

