Congress, Left, two-three judges are 'culprits' delaying Ram temple construction: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Pune: RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday alleged that the Congress, the Left and "two-three judges" were among the "culprits" who were creating hurdles in construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by delaying justice.

He also reiterated the RSS' demand that the government bring an ordinance for construction of the temple.

"We appeal to the government to conduct a debate in Parliament. We feel that justice should be done at the earliest," he said, adding that the mood of the entire country is that the temple of Lord Ram should be built as soon as possible.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Kumar dismissed as a "lie" the allegations by Congress and other parties that the ruling BJP was raking up the Ram temple issue to derive political mileage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar's remarks on Ayodhya came days after the top court rescheduled the hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute for January 29 before a new bench.

Kumar, the president of RSS-affiliated Rashtriya Muslim Manch, was in Pune to attend some programmes.

"Places of worships such as Kaba, Vatican City, Diksha Bhoomi, Sarnath, Golden Temple and other places worldwide receive respect, then why there is an injustice and insult meted out to the place where Lord Ram was born, and the entire world should answer this question," he told reporters.

"This is the responsibility of 125 crore people of this country to bring about the solution to address the issue of 'Ram Janmabhoomi', as this is not a responsibility of any party or religion alone," he said.

Alleging that the Congress and the Left were among the main culprits for delaying justice in the Ram temple matter, Kumar said, "The third culprits are two-three judges of the Supreme Court who are using delaying tactics, and such tactics are turning out to be the hurdles in the case."

Three years ago, the apex court had categorically said that it would conduct day-to-day hearing in the title suit case and ensured that the decision will be delivered at the earliest, he claimed.

"They (the bench) not only refused to oblige the Supreme Court but they are defying the Constitution, fundamental rights and the faith of the people of this country. Instead of delivering justice, the matter is being delayed and is put into denial (sic)," he said.

Kumar alleged that it was not BJP but the Congress, the Left, the fundamental elements and two-three judges who have stretched the Ayodhya issue till elections.

"I am sure that people of this country will give a befitting reply in the general elections to those who are creating hurdles in the case," the RSS leader said.

Without elaborating on his claims, Kumar also equated a veteran actor, who recently talked about intolerance, as also a couple of other public figures, with historical characters like Jaichand and Mir Jafar.

Nationalism and patriotism cannot be compromised and if they are compromised then it is unfortunate, he said.