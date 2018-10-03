हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maywati

Congress, like BJP, trying to destroy us: How Mayawati slammed alliance doors shut

Maywati has said that BSP will contest the upcoming Rajasthan and MP elections on its own.

Political romance over?

New Delhi: Congress grand plans of having a united opposition was decimated by Mayawati on Wednesday who announced that the Bahujan Samaj Party will fight the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on its own.

Talks of Congress and BSP coming together for crucial assembly elections later this year had been doing the rounds for some time. With it were suspicions that all is not well between the two parties. It was Mayawati who cleared the air. And brewed up a storm. Calling Congress an arrogant party, she trained guns on senior leaders like Digvijay Singh in what was a no-holds-barred attack that even equated Congress with the
Bharatiya Janata Party.

Here are some of the most stinging quotes from the BSP supremo:

* Congress, like the BJP, is conspiring to finish off our (BSP) party.

* I feel that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's intentions for Congress-BSP alliance are honest. However some Congress leaders are sabotaging this.

* Digvijaya Singh, who is also a BJP agent, is giving statements that Mayawati ji has a lot of pressure from Centre so she doesn’t want this alliance. Leaders like him do not wish for a Congress-BSP alliance. They are afraid of agencies like ED, CBI.

* They (Congress) are getting arrogant and are under misconception that they can defeat BJP on their own but the ground reality is that people haven't forgiven Congress party for their mistakes and corruption. They don't seem to be ready to rectify themselves.
 

* BSP will fight assembly elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on its own. No alliance with Congress.

