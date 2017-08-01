Congress made amendments to bill fearing if passed without changes credit will go to PM Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday attacked the Congress for making an amendment to a bill on backward classes in the Rajya Sabha, saying it was done after they realised if legislation was passed without changes then the credit would go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also questioned why the clause was not "opposed" by senior Congress leaders in the Lok Sabha, which had earlier cleared the Bill.

"The bill giving a constitutional status to backward commission was passed by the Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were there. Why this clause was not dropped there?" he questioned.

Stating that the senior Congress leaders "did not oppose" the clause in the Lok Sabha, he said, "My straight away charge is...They realised that the credit (of passing of the Bill) will go to Narendra Modi".

Now, the amended bill will be returned to the Lok Sabha for its fresh approval.

The Rajya Sabha yesterday saw high drama and embarrassment for the government as some amendments moved by the Opposition to Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, on backward classes were passed, forcing a major alteration in the legislation.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, providing for setting up of a National Commission for Backward Classes, was passed after dropping of Clause 3, to which four amendments moved by the Congress were approved by the House earlier.

The dropped clause pertains to the insertion of a new article 338B about the constitution and powers of the National Commission for Backward Classes.

The Lower House had already passed the bill but in the Upper House it had been referred to a Select Committee as the Opposition had wanted more scrutiny.

Days after the Select Committee submitted its report, the Rajya Sabha today took up the Constitution amendment bill, whose passage requires two-third majority of those present and voting in the 245-member House.