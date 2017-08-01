close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Congress made amendments to bill fearing if passed without changes credit will go to PM Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Days after the Select Committee submitted its report, the Rajya Sabha today took up the Constitution amendment bill, whose passage requires two-third majority of those present and voting in the 245-member House.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 20:55
Congress made amendments to bill fearing if passed without changes credit will go to PM Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday attacked the Congress for making an amendment to a bill on backward classes in the Rajya Sabha, saying it was done after they realised if legislation was passed without changes then the credit would go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also questioned why the clause was not "opposed" by senior Congress leaders in the Lok Sabha, which had earlier cleared the Bill.

"The bill giving a constitutional status to backward commission was passed by the Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were there. Why this clause was not dropped there?" he questioned.

Stating that the senior Congress leaders "did not oppose" the clause in the Lok Sabha, he said, "My straight away charge is...They realised that the credit (of passing of the Bill) will go to Narendra Modi".

Now, the amended bill will be returned to the Lok Sabha for its fresh approval.

The Rajya Sabha yesterday saw high drama and embarrassment for the government as some amendments moved by the Opposition to Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, on backward classes were passed, forcing a major alteration in the legislation.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017, providing for setting up of a National Commission for Backward Classes, was passed after dropping of Clause 3, to which four amendments moved by the Congress were approved by the House earlier.

The dropped clause pertains to the insertion of a new article 338B about the constitution and powers of the National Commission for Backward Classes.

The Lower House had already passed the bill but in the Upper House it had been referred to a Select Committee as the Opposition had wanted more scrutiny.

Days after the Select Committee submitted its report, the Rajya Sabha today took up the Constitution amendment bill, whose passage requires two-third majority of those present and voting in the 245-member House.

TAGS

Ravi Shankar PrasadNarendra ModiCongressLok SabhaRahul GandhiSonia Gandhi

From Zee News

Eminent scientist Pushpa Mittra Bhargava passes away in Hyderabad
India

Eminent scientist Pushpa Mittra Bhargava passes away in Hyd...

Himachal Pradesh

Law and order situation worsening in Himachal Pradesh: BJP...

Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Haryana from tomorrow
HaryanaIndia

Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Haryana from tomorrow

Odisha

Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for tourists in Odisha

Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav should be scared of going to jail: Ram Vilas...

CBI special team to probe cases of extra judicial killings in Manipur
North East

CBI special team to probe cases of extra judicial killings...

EuropeWorld

Three killed in Russia court after defendants grab officers...

Turkey opens trial of nearly 500 defendants over failed coup
EuropeWorld

Turkey opens trial of nearly 500 defendants over failed cou...

SC admits plea seeking cancellation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar&#039;s Legislative Council membership
Bihar

SC admits plea seeking cancellation of Bihar CM Nitish Kuma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors

Access to green spaces is your right to the city

Lowering the pitch over Doklam: Neither India nor China gains by escalating the standoff

DNA Edit: Securing the internet