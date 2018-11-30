हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

Congress makes former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin Telangana working president, announces new appointments

Congress makes former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin Telangana working president, announces new appointments

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday announced several new party appointments. Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin was appointed as the working president of the party`s Telangana unit.

Former MP Sandeep Dikshit has been appointed as party secretary and attached to Congress Civic and Social Outreach Congress. 

Lingaraju has been appointed as the President of Karnataka Pradesh Fishermen Congress.

The appointment of Azharuddin as working president is being perceived at placating the former parliamentarian who is said to have been unhappy the way the party was treating him.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh but lost the 2014 polls from Rajasthan`s Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency.

The Congress also announced B.M. Vinod Kumar and Jaffer Javed as the state unit`s Vice Presidents. Jagadeeshwara Rao, Nagesh Mudiraj, T Narsa Reddy, Manavatha Roy, Faheem, and Kailash, Laxma Reddy and Krishank were appointed as General Secretaries while Durgam Bhaskar, Daruvu Ellanna, Vijay Kumar and Bala Laxmi as party Secretaries.

