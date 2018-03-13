Congress member hurls mike at Telangana Legislative Council Chairman, expelled

New Delhi: Pandamonium broke out in the Telangana Legislative Council on Monday after a Congres member hurled a mike at Chairman K Swamy Goud - injuring his right eye.

Congress' Komatireddy Venkat Reddy hurled the mike in an attempt to disrupt Governor ESL Narasimhan's joint address to the Telangana State Legislature. Goud, who was sitting beside Narasimhan, was struck on his right eye and was immediately rushed to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital for a full checkup and possible treatment. Doctors have kept him under observation for 24 hours. Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy, after visiting Swamy Goud in hospital, said, "It was an unexpected thing, what happened in the assembly. I just checked the condition of Swamy Goud. His right eye is completely swollen and the dressing has been done to his eye. Doctors asked to admit him in hospital for observation of his condition. We haven`t filed any complaint against this".

The incident came for strong condemnation from legislators cutting across party lines and Reddy was first suspended and then expelled from the Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)