Congress misused CBI to frame Amit Shah in Sohrabuddin case: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party accusing it of misusing the CBI to frame BJP chief Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case.

The Chief Minister also demanded Congress president Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his party's actions. He said Shah has been cleared by the court in the case and it had said there is no evidence against him.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the CM accused the Congress of misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2010 to frame the BJP leader and the then Gujarat minister Shah. "Rahul Gandhi should now apologise before the people of the country," he said

A special CBI judge had acquitted all the accused in the encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh on December 22, 2018.

Shah, who was the minister of state for home in Gujarat at that time, was arrested briefly in 2010 in the case before being discharged in December 2014.