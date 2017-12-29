Congress MP claims Sushma Swaraj blocked him on Twitter for asking tough questions

NEW DELHI: Congress MP from Punjab Pratap Singh Bajwa has claimed that Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has blocked him on Twitter for asking tough questions.

The MP claimed that he had asked 'tough questions' on 39 Indians missing in Iraq. Questioning the Minister, the Bajwa tweeted: "Is this the way to run external affairs ministry? Does it behove the office of Sushma Swaraj ji to block a Member of Parliament for asking tough questions on 39 Indians missing in Iraq?(sic)"

Is this the way to run external affairs ministry?

Does it behove the office of Sushma Swaraj ji to block a Member of Parliament for asking tough questions on 39 Indians missing in Iraq? pic.twitter.com/CvYl8aLREF — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) December 27, 2017

Swaraj, who has 32.9k followers on Twitter, alleged that the Minister was not happy with the questions he asked and thus blocked him.

Bajwa's tweet invited reaction from social media users with some criticising her for blocking a public representative while the others supported her asserting that she had all the rights as it is her personal handle.

@SushmaSwaraj ji hope u understand the term #Democracy kindly wake up — Jaskaran Kahlon (@kahlonjaskaran) December 27, 2017

Personal twitter handle, she has rights to do. There is one more official that says MEA, that’s the place to tweet official questions. Plus when did Twitter got included in our constitutional right — himanshu khandelwal (@khandelwalhimu) December 27, 2017

Some even pointed out that the questions that Bajwa is speaking of were raised in July and not recently.

Strange, if true. Firstly, @Partap_Sbajwa ji has not tagged @SushmaSwaraj ji on any Iraq tweet. Secondly, his last tweet on Iraq was five months ago in Jul'17. @icharancherry pic.twitter.com/Gft7zjZiuA — पञ्चतन्त्रम् (@PunchTantrum) December 27, 2017

Others claimed Bajwa might have edited the photo which said Sushma has blocked him.

Sir when some one blocks you it shows like this, .. Learn some basic Photoshop and tweet before u comment.. pic.twitter.com/waTP14ViMx — Hakuna Matata (@icharancherry) December 27, 2017

Known for her wit and proactiveness on Twitter, Sushma was recently in a soup after her tweet to Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal. She had sought a vote from him after he thanked her for India's vote at the United Nations against the US' move to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Ajmal responded with a barb, saying his vote were always for India and they would vote for the ruling BJP only when it stopped differentiating between majority and minority community.