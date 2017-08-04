close
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla objects to Sushma Swaraj's statement calling him a supporter of CPEC

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said he had never advocated in favour of India allowing CPEC.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 12:54

New Delhi: Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Friday took objection to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement calling him a supporter of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying he had never advocated India giving a go-ahead to that plan.

Shukla said while replying to the debate on foreign policy in Rajya Sabha yesterday, Swaraj had criticised him for supporting CPEC.

"I had not talked of CPEC during my speech," he said, adding the minister "does not take notes and then stands up to criticise" him.

He said he had never advocated in favour of India allowing CPEC.

Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien said he will go through the records and take necessary steps.

To Naresh Agarwal (SP) giving privilege notice against the publication of an article in a Hindi daily having critical references to the Upper House of Parliament, Kurien said his notice has been received and it is being dealt with.

"Chairman is allowing (the notice)," he said.

Agarwal said he had given the notice after the Chair had directed to move a relevant notice, rather than raise it through a point of order.  

Rajeev ShuklaSushma SwarajCPECChina-Pakistan Economic CorridorRajya Sabha

