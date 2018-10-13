हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Congress never wanted to push defence manufacturing, says BJP

The BJP slammed the Congress on Friday over its allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal, saying that the party never wanted to push defence manufacturing in the country.

Congress never wanted to push defence manufacturing, says BJP
Representational Image

The BJP slammed the Congress on Friday over its allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal, saying that the party never wanted to push defence manufacturing in the country.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi responded by saying that Congress could not digest the progress. 

"The country produced Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan but could not make fighter jet in 65 years. This cannot be digested," Trivedi said.

Defending the Central government, Trivedi said that the BJP has started defence manufacturing and the Congress has a problem with it.

"The Congress betrayed the people of the country on the issue of defence manufacturing for 65 years. It happened because the Congress government did not want to push defence production in the country," Trivedi alleged.

Reacting to the dismissal of petitions of senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Sachin Pilot seeking draft electoral rolls in searchable text format in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Trivedi said it has "exposed" the party.

"One more lie of the Congress was exposed today by the court. The Congress leaders failed to produce verified documents with regard to their objection in the court," he said.

The petition was about the allegation of fake voters in the two states.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
CongressBJPRafale dealRafaleSudhanshu Trivedi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close