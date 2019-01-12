Chowkidaar unstoppable, will not spare anyone, PM Narendra Modi at BJP meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered the concluding speech at two-day national council meet of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) at New Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan.

The main agenda of the meet, which was attended by all top leaders of the BJP, was social justice and farmer outreach. But experts claim that the national council meet should be seen as BJP's strategy meet for the general elections.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said that his government is the first government in the history of the country which is completely corruption-free. "For the first time in the nation's history, a government hasn't had a single charge of corruption against it, we can be proud of it. The previous government has pushed the nation into dark. It is not wrong if I say that India has lost 10 significant years from 2004 to 2014 in scams and corruption charges. These 10 years were very important [as they were] at the beginning of the 21st century," said the PM.

The Prime Minister also talked about the 10% quota bill and said: "We have paved way for 10% reservation without taking away rights of those who benefitted from reservation existing previously. The reservation will boost the confidence of new India."

Taking a jibe at Congress over its 'chowkidaar' remarks, Prime Minister Modi noted, "For the first-time, a middleman involved in a defense deal has been extradited to India. Previously, these middlemen were flown around in aeroplanes. This chowkidaar is unstoppable. He will not spare anyone. This is just the beginning."

He also lashed out at Opposition for making fun of his government's important initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. "Important initiatives have been taken up in last four years. People made fun of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' for political opposition."

The Prime Minister also used his address to attack the Congress for putting pressure on the banks to provide loans to fraudsters during the UPA regime. "Previously, there were two ways of taking loans. One via common process and other via Congress process. In Congress process, banks were forced to provide loans to fraudster friends. Congress opposed pro-people policies. It is creating obstacles for the country's development," said the PM.

The prime minister came down heavily on the Congress for stalling the Ayodha issue and using every tricks in the book to delay the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodha. "Congress is trying to obstruct the Ayodhya case through its lawyers, Congress was even ready to impeach the CJI using false allegations, what kind of mentality does the Congress have which works against the country's interest on every issue?" remarked PM Modi.