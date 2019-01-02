हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arun Jaitley

Congress only understands money, not national security or combat aircraft: Arun Jaitley

Wednesday's Lok Sabha proceeding once again witnessed an uproar over Rafale issue.

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday accused Congress party and the Gandhi family of only understanding money, not issues related to national security.

"Some people and families understand the arithmetic of money but cannot comprehend issues of national security,” he said, adding that Congress was once headed by great personalities but is currently under someone who 'does not have the basic understanding of what a combat aircraft is.' 

Making a veiled reference to Ottavio Quattrocchi to attack Congress leadership, Jaitley said, “When he was young, he was playing in the lap of a certain 'Q'."

“There is a speciality about UPA in decision making that is if the aircraft being selected is not the one whose commerce you have dealt with then delay the transaction, make it impossible."

There are some people who have natural dislike for truth, said the FM. 

During the Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday, Congress attempted to corner the BJP government over the Rafale deal using a controversial tape recording. However, the attempt failed after Congress could not authenticate the audio clipping.

Calling the audio clip a doctored tape, Jaitley said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) cannot just stand up and play a recording in Parliament. He has lied to the nation from here once before. There is a proper procedure for such things and the tape needs to be authenticated." 

"Even the Supreme Court has said that it is satisfied with the procurement process of Rafale. The difference between the pricing is because of the price of just the basic aircraft and that of weaponised aircraft.

"The cost of weaponised aircraft was 20% less than that agreed under the UPA government, that of the basic aircraft was 9% lesser," said Jaitley.

"The Supreme Court also received details about the pricing of aircraft and they felt that there was no need for them to interfere in the issue. The details satisfied the conscience of the court, but not the electoral needs of the Congress party," added the senior BJP leader. 

Accusing the Congress chief of lying to the nation and concocting conversations on Rafale, Jaitley added, “On the last occasion, he (Rahul Gandhi) manufactured a conversation between him and the former French President. Today, he repeats the same. Today, he tried to produce a tap but he is too scared to authenticate it.”

“If the fingers point at you in AugustaWestland, National Herald and Bofors, then it is a bit too much. But today, they have the audacity to raise an allegation against us,” he added.

 

 

