Congress

Congress playing dangerous game, creating Partition like situation: BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman's statement comes a day after reports of Rahul Gandhi calling Congress a Muslim party emerged.   

Nirmala Sitharaman (Right-PTI photo); Rahul Gandhi (Left - IANS photo)

New Delhi: The Congress party is playing a dangerous game of religious and communal division prevalent during the Partition of India in 1947, alleged Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

"The Congress party is playing a dangerous game. It is playing up the card of religion and communal division. It may lead to the kind of division and communal disharmony which prevailed during the 1947 partition," said the Defence Minister.

Sitharaman's statement comes a day after reports of Rahul Gandhi calling Congress a Muslim party emerged in the media. 

She asked if the comment it was a course correction for the party whose leader claimed to be janeu dhari (one who wears sacred Brahminical thread). 

"The Congress would be solely responsible if any disharmony plays out between now and 2019 elections," she said, adding that the party wants to fight the upcoming elections Lok Sabha elections on the basis of religion and appeasing minority sentiments.

Meanwhile, Congress had dismissed the report quoting Gandhi saying that it is a Muslim party.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party does not discriminate on the grounds of religion and ethnicity.

"When governance fails, rumour rules! Congress is a party of 132 crore Indians, bereft of your faith-ethnicity-colour of one's skin-region-belief. For Congress is the foundational idea of India. No Bhakt will deter us from treading the path! Jai Hind," Surjewala tweeted.

Tags:
CongressBJPPartitionRahul GandhiNirmala Sitharaman

