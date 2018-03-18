Congress plenary session to conclude today, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh to address

NEW DELHI: The 84th Congress plenary session which started on Friday is set to conclude on Sunday. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday had launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, saying its 'arrogant and power hungry' ways would pave the way for the grand old party to return to power across the country.

Speaking at the 84th plenary session of her party, Sonia had accused the BJP of going out of its way to destroy the Congress Party. Also, the government had sold a gimmick to the people, she had said.

The Narendra Modi government's behaviour since 2014 would help bring the Congress back to power, she had added. The Congress veteran had also attacked the Modi government for allegedly weakening programmes and schemes that the previous Congress-led UPA governments had begun.

Here's the program schedule of Sunday:

9:30 AM - International Resolution

10:00 - 11:30 AM - Speakers on International Resolution

11:30 AM - Address by Former PM Manmohan Singh

12:00 PM - Resolution on Economic Situation

12:30 PM - 15:00 - Speakers on Resolution on Economic Situation

3:00 PM - 15:45 - Panel Discussion Vision @ 2030

4:00 PM - Address by Congress President Rahul Gandhi

4:45 PM - Congress President invites Steering Committee Members on Stage

4:47 PM - National Anthem

5:00 PM - Vote of Thanks

5:05 PM - Session Concludes