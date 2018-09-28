Congress poses 10 questions for Modi govt, targets Centre on national security

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress

In a series of questions to the PM, Congress claimed that the Modi government has compromised the national security in the last four and a half years.

NEW DELHI: As the Centre celebrates the second anniversary of surgical strikes, the Congress has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using the 'blood and sacrifice' of jawans as a tool to garner votes. 

The Congress also hit out at BJP President Amit Shah claiming that he "dishonoured the valour of our Armed Forced on October 7, 2016 by disregarding the supreme sacrifices made in the 5 wars and numerous surgical strikes."

In a series of questions to the PM, Congress claimed that the Modi government has compromised the national security in the last four and a half years. The Congress asked the government why it has disregarded the 'honour of soldiers, veterans and ex-servicemen' by denying them ‘One Rank, One Pension’. 

Attacking the government again over the Rafale deal, the Congress asked why the number of fighter aircraft required by IAF was reduced from 126 to 36. "Why is Modi Govt involved in ‘Operation Cover Up’ in the Rafale Scam," Congress asked.

The Congress lauded the Army for conducting strategic ‘Surgical Strikes’ with utmost precision and said that effective penetration at different times in the last two decades has been characteristic of the grit and determination of the Indian forces.

Here is a list of 10 questions posed by the Congress for the Modi government:  

1. Why has PM Modi betrayed India's soldiers by denying them 'One Rank, One Pension’? 
2. Why has PM Modi endangered our ‘National Security’? 
3. Has PM Modi failed to defend ‘India’s borders’? 
4. Why did PM Modi ‘invite the rogue ISI’ to investigate the Pathankot terror attack on March 27, 2016?
5. What is the sinister motive behind ‘slashing of India’s Defence Budget’ by PM Modi?  
6. Why is PM Modi systematically weakening the ‘Defence Preparedness’ of our Armed Forces?
7. Why has PM Modi become ‘Maun Modi’ on illegal Chinese Occupation and fortification of ‘Doklam’? 
8. Why has PM Modi ‘squandered National Interests’ by arbitrarily reducing the number of fighter aircraft required by Indian Air Force from 126 to 36?
9. Why did PM Modi bend over backwards before China by shelving the raising of a special regiment called ‘Mountain Strike Corps’ along the China border with 90,274 additional soldiers at a cost of Rs 64,678 crore as proposed and approved by the Congress-UPA government? 
10. Why has PM Modi played havoc with India’s ‘Internal Security’ permitting the ugly menace of Naxalism to raise its head, kill our soldiers &civilians and creates internal disturbances? 

 

