Congress questions PM Modi's 'stoic silence' on Dalit concerns

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining a "stoic silence" over the concerns of Dalits and said it indicated that the BJP and RSS were working towards a 'Dalit-mukt Bharat'.

"It is often said that when rebel voices come from within the house, it means the situation is tense, worrisome and alarming. Feeling concerned, scared and anguished over rising violence against Dalits and the anti-Dalit mindset of the Modi government, even the BJP's Dalit MPs are raising questions," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergil told reporters here.

He said despite massive protests and outcry on the streets over the dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling on March 20, the Prime Minister has maintained silence.

"Modi's stoic silence on the concerns of the Dalits shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are working towards 'Dalit-mukt Bharat' and Modi is enjoying the anguish and pain of the SCs/STs," the Congress leader said.

The Congress attack on the government and the BJP comes at a time when the ruling party's Dalit MPs Udit Raj, Savitri Bai Phule, Chhote Lal Kharwar, Ashok Kumar Dohre and Yashwant Singh have written to Modi to express anguish over alleged ill-treatment of the SCs/STs.

Seeking reply from the Prime Minister, Shergil wondered if he would respond to the concerns of his own party MPs or "as usual turn a blind eye".

He said the Congress had been continuously highlighting the plight of these weaker sections, but the "hypocrite BJP leadership seems to be busy playing with fire by deliberately dividing society".

The Congress leader also slammed the Prime Minister's advice to BJP MPs to stay at the houses of Dalits in villages, saying Modi should, instead, first call his Dalit MPs and other representatives of the Dalits to his house and provide them answers on rising atrocities against Dalits.

