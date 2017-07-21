close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Congress rejects Vaghela's expulsion claim, says 'no action was taken' against him

“A party is always bigger than individuals,” Surjewala said, adding the reports of his expulsion are baseless and it was his decision to quit.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 17:22
Congress rejects Vaghela&#039;s expulsion claim, says &#039;no action was taken&#039; against him

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday rejected veteran leader from Gujarat Shankersingh Vaghela's claim that he has been expelled from the party, saying 'no action as taken against him'.

“No action was taken against Vaghela ji nor was he expelled,” ANI quoted party leader RS Surjewala as saying here.

Surjewala said that his party had refused to grant Vaghela's wish to replace the current Gujarat Congress chief and hence he may have been upset.

“A party is always bigger than individuals,” Surjewala said, adding the reports of his expulsion are baseless and it was his decision to quit.

The veteran Congress leader had claimed on Friday that he was expelled from the party.

Addressing his supporters on the occasion of his 77th birthday celebrations in Gandhinagar, Vaghela said, "Congress expelled me 24 hours back, fearing what I would say at the event."

Earlier, he had slammed the state Congress over "lack of homework" for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Vaghela is said to be unhappy with the Congress for not having been given a free hand for the party's campaign for the state Assembly Election 2017.

Vaghela, who had snapped ties with the BJP in the late nineties to set up his own party which later merged with Congress, has been asserting before the party high command to hand over reins of the December election battle to him.

TAGS

CongressVaghela's expulsionShankersingh VaghelaVaghelaRS Surjewala

From Zee News

Rs 12,000 crore worth of digital transactions carried out: Government
Technology

Rs 12,000 crore worth of digital transactions carried out:...

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Unseal Leela Hotel room where Shashi Tharoor&#039;s wife was found dead, Delhi court tells police
India

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Unseal Leela Hotel room where S...

More attacks likely in Southeast Asia after Marawi: Report
WorldAsia

More attacks likely in Southeast Asia after Marawi: Report

WorldAsia

Hezbollah announces offensive against radicals in Lebanon

Mobiles

Mobiles worth Rs 90,000 crore produced in India in 2016-17:...

WorldAsia

Protests after Israel restricts Jerusalem Old City prayers

Technology

After wireless, Jio to launch fixed line services: Ambani

Delhi

Rashtrapati Bhavan cancels Saturday's Change of Guard...

Haryana

Haryana: Bag containing gun, live cartridges found at Rewar...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

President-elect Kovind: Big mandate, bigger pressure

DNA Edit: Opposition in a crisis

Ram Nath Kovind elected as new President: How it can help PM Modi en route 2019

India Inc’s growth story will be powered by coal energy

Curious case of sleeping parties