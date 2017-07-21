Congress rejects Vaghela's expulsion claim, says 'no action was taken' against him

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday rejected veteran leader from Gujarat Shankersingh Vaghela's claim that he has been expelled from the party, saying 'no action as taken against him'.

“No action was taken against Vaghela ji nor was he expelled,” ANI quoted party leader RS Surjewala as saying here.

Surjewala said that his party had refused to grant Vaghela's wish to replace the current Gujarat Congress chief and hence he may have been upset.

“A party is always bigger than individuals,” Surjewala said, adding the reports of his expulsion are baseless and it was his decision to quit.

The veteran Congress leader had claimed on Friday that he was expelled from the party.

Addressing his supporters on the occasion of his 77th birthday celebrations in Gandhinagar, Vaghela said, "Congress expelled me 24 hours back, fearing what I would say at the event."

Earlier, he had slammed the state Congress over "lack of homework" for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Vaghela is said to be unhappy with the Congress for not having been given a free hand for the party's campaign for the state Assembly Election 2017.

Vaghela, who had snapped ties with the BJP in the late nineties to set up his own party which later merged with Congress, has been asserting before the party high command to hand over reins of the December election battle to him.